Lost to my father, don't have any regrets: Mukul Roy's son

Subhrangshu Roy, the son of Roy, has said that he lost against his father and does not have any regrets.

was apparently referring to the electoral fight between TMC candidate and BJP's from Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. Singh had defeated Trivedi from the seat.

Interestingly, Roy, who was once a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, joined BJP in 2017 after a fallout with the TMC supremo.

"I had said that Bijpur will give a lead. But I failed. BJP took the lead. So, I lost against my father. I do not have any regrets and I do not need to blame anyone. I gave my best to my party, my father gave his best to his party too," he said at a press conference here on Friday.

won from the seat twice in 2011 and 2016. The Assembly segment falls under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.

In a veiled jibe at TMC Partha Chatterjee's remarks on Roy, where he had called him 'Kanchrapara boy', said, "They always talk about Roy family. If anything happens, all will point fingers at us. Only Subhrangshu Roy is not there. There are other members in our family as well."

In this year's The ruling TMC won 22 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in

The Banerjee-led party had won 34 parliamentary seats in the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP made huge strides in the state by garnering 18 seats, 16 more than it had bagged in the 2014 polls. While managed to win just two seats, the Left parties drew a blank.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)