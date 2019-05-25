Technical snag hit Delhi Metro's Violet Line, services resume

on Metro's were briefly affected due to a technical snag between House and Kashmere Gate stations.

The Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that trains were running at a restricted speed between the affected section.

were terminated at House temporarily for urgent maintenance work, DMRC said.

However, the mass transit agency later said that operations were back to normal.

This is the second time in the day that operations were hit on the

Earlier in the day, services were hit from Lal Quila to Kashmere Gate due to the slow movement of trains. However, operations resumed after some time.

The 46.6 km connects Kashmere Gate ISBT in north with in Ballabgarh, a town near in

On May 21, services on Yellow Line were disrupted due to an overhead electric cable fault between Chattarpur and Sultanpur metro stations, affecting thousands of passengers.

Officials sprung into action to rectify the technical issue. Services resumed after a few hours.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)