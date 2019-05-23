LS polls 2019: Dharmendra congratulates Sunny Deol and Hema Malini

As counting of votes is underway for 542 Lok Sabha seats, an elated Deol, father of who is the (BJP) candidate from Gurdaspur, posted a picture of shaking hand with Narendra Modi, on his account.

wrote, "Faqeer Badshah Modi JI , Dharti puttra sunny Deol, Congratulations. Achhe ( Modi ji, son of soil Suuny Deol, congratulation. Good days will definitely come)".

contested the election from seat against and sitting from All 13 constituencies of went for voting in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections May 19.

Minutes after posting the above tweet, tweeted again but this time to congratulate his wife, The picture posted along the tweet shows Hema sitting with the PM Modi. "Hema, Congratulations. We love We have proved in Bikaner and Mathura. We will keep our flag flying. always," he tweeted.

contested against Narendra Singh of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and local industrialist of from Mathura.

Since morning, the is flooded with the tweets and posts by the B-town celebrities who are excited enough to witness the election results.

was the first one who exuded confidence in people that India's future will shine with the results.

The actor's wife, Kirron Kher, is eyeing a consecutive victory from Chandigarh parliamentary constituency. Anupam held extensive election rallies in Chandigarh while canvassing for his wife, who is pitted against former Railway of the party.

The Lok Sabha polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country. Out of those candidates, 724 were women and four were transgenders.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)