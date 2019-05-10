BJP star campaigners Sunny Deol, Hema Malini canvass in Yamunanagar, Jind

BJP's star campaigners and canvassed for their party candidates in Yamunanagar and Jind on Thursday, appealing people to strengthen the hands of to take the country on the path of progress.

Deol, who joined the recently is fighting the Lok Sabha polls from Gurdaspur constituency in while his stepmother is seeking re-election from Mathura in

While campaigned in Yamunanagar city in support of BJP candidate and sitting from Ambala parliamentary constituency Rattan Lal Kataria, Malini addressed a public meeting in Jind, canvassing for party candidate and sitting from Sonipat,

People turned out in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of the two actor-turned-politicians after their helicopters landed in Yamunanagar and Jind, respectively.

Donning a white shirt, jeans and a cap, Deol, who is known for his patriotic films, raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' during the roadshow and appealed to the people to strengthen Modi's hands by voting for the local BJP candidate.

"We need a strong leader like ji. Bring back NDA to power once again," appealed Deol, waiving to the large crowd that had lined up both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of the riding an

"The pace of development during last five years is phenomenal and it must continue, for this you need to bring ji back to power," said

There was a massive traffic jam on both the carriageways of Jail road in Yamunanagar from where Deol's roadshow began at around 5.30 pm.

In Jind, Malini said that country needs a strong leader and Modi has given such leadership.

"Country's prestige has increased globally under the present government," she said and appealed to the people to vote for the BJP.

Ten Lok Sabha seats of go to polls in the sixth phase on May 12.

