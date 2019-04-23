Hailing Modi, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol joins BJP (2nd Lead)

Sunny Deol, son of veteran and former BJP Dharmendra, on Tuesday joined the BJP, showering praise on Modi.

The third from the family to join and the BJP, after and his wife Hema Malini, is best known his roles in action and patriotic films including "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" and "Border".

"The way my father joined and this family during the time of Atalji, today I am here to join (Narendra) Modiji," told the media here.

"He (Modi) has done so much for the country. I want that he should remain the for the next five years because we want to develop (as a country). Our youth needs people like Modi. I will do whatever I can with all my heart for this family (BJP)," the said.

The 62-year-old actor was welcomed into the party by Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman, days after he met

Later in a tweet, he thanked the leaders for the warm welcome.

Sources in the BJP say that may get a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha election from Gurdaspur in that was earlier represented by

After Vinod Khanna's death in 2017, the won the by-election in 2017.

--IANS

nks/mr/soni

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)