Mithun Chakraborty's youngest son Namashi to make his debut with 'BadBoy'

Santoshi who is going to make his directorial comeback with the film 'Badboy', will be introducing Mithun Chakraborty's youngest son along with Amrin Qureshi.

Further details of the film and the characters portrayed by the debutants have been kept under wraps for a while now.

Film critic, while announcing the news of the debutants on his handle wrote, " Santoshi introduces Mithun Chakraborty's son with Amrin Qureshi in . Produced by Inbox Pictures."

Some time back, the tweeted the announcement about the commencement of the film but the cast was not disclosed. " Santoshi starts new film... A quirky young romantic comedy... Titled . Produced by .. announcement," he wrote.

The film 'BadBoy' will be produced by Inbox Pictures.

Mithun's eldest son made his debut back in 2008 with Jimmy, where he played a DJ who is falsely accused of murder.

Apart from these two, another set of star kids to get launch is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece and Javed Jafferi's son in the upcoming project 'Malaal'. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, the film will be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, and

