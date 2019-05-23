JUST IN
Mithun Chakraborty's youngest son Namashi to make his debut with 'BadBoy'

ANI  |  Bollywood 

Rajkumar Santoshi who is going to make his directorial comeback with the film 'Badboy', will be introducing Mithun Chakraborty's youngest son Namashi Chakraborty along with Amrin Qureshi.

Further details of the film and the characters portrayed by the debutants have been kept under wraps for a while now.

Film critic, Taran Adarsh while announcing the news of the debutants on his Twitter handle wrote, "Rajkumar Santoshi introduces Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi Chakraborty with Amrin Qureshi in BadBoy.. Produced by Inbox Pictures."

Some time back, the trade analyst tweeted the official announcement about the commencement of the film but the cast was not disclosed. "Rajkumar Santoshi starts new film... A quirky young romantic comedy... Titled BadBoy.. Produced by Sajid Qureshi... Official announcement," he wrote.

The film 'BadBoy' will be produced by Inbox Pictures.

Mithun's eldest son Mahaakshay Chakraborty made his Bollywood debut back in 2008 with Jimmy, where he played a DJ who is falsely accused of murder.

Apart from these two, another set of star kids to get launch is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal and Javed Jafferi's son Meezaan in the upcoming project 'Malaal'. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, the film will be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, and Krishan Kumar.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 13:20 IST

