LS polls: AAP to go solo in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana

The (AAP) will contest Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, and alone.

"Our party will contest Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, and alone. For Congress, their arrogance is bigger than interest, it is visible from recent statements of Chief Minister ( Amarinder Singh) and ji," leader told ANI.

Earlier this month, had dismissed the need for to ally with the in Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but asserted that the final decision would be taken by the high command.

"Till now there is no question of allying with the as the party does not have its presence in Punjab," Singh had said after an informal meeting with Congress

He had also said that the AAP in its present form is different from what it was in the last

"The AAP now has been split as many of its leaders have resigned. However, any decision on a coalition with AAP or any other party would be taken by the Congress high command, keeping in mind the perspective and electoral compulsions, and would be followed by PPCC", he added.

Meanwhile, Sheila Dikshit, who took charge as Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Wednesday, said no talks had been held on forging an alliance with the AAP.

" is full of challenges, we will strategise accordingly. The BJP and AAP both are a challenge; we will meet the challenges together. There is nothing on an alliance with AAP yet," she told ANI before assuming charge as DPCC

Out of a total of 543 Lok Sabha seats, there are seven seats at stake in Delhi, 10 in and 13 in Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)