Rahul extends support to TMC-led rally, hopes to send 'powerful message' of unity

Rahul Gandhi, who will be skipping the anti-BJP rally in Kolkata on Saturday, wrote to West Bengal Minister and Trinamool (TMC) extending support to the TMC-led event.

In a letter to the TMC Chief, Rahul said: "We commend the great people of Bengal who have historically been at the forefront of defending our ideals. I extend my support to Mamata Di on this show of unity and hope that we send a powerful message of a united together."

"Across India, there are powerful forces afoot. Forces that are fanned by the anger and disappointment of hundreds of millions of Indians who have seen through the false promises and lies peddled by the Government. These forces are moved by the hope of a new tomorrow; a tomorrow filled with the idea of an in which the voice of every man, woman and child will be heard and respected no matter what their religion, economic status or region," he noted.

Rahul went on to write: "The entire opposition is united in our belief that true nationalism and development can only be defended on the tested pillars of democracy, social justice and secularism, ideas that the BJP and Mr are intent on destroying."

Earlier today, a senior TMC told ANI that former HD Devegowda, Delhi Minister and his counterpart HD Kumaraswamy, supremo Sharad Pawar, and (SP) chief would address the gathering, expected to be attended by lakhs of people.

The TMC also confirmed that the would be represented by senior leaders like and

Among those to be present at the rally include - Andhra Pradesh and (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MK Stalin, Conference supremo and his son Omar Abdullah, Tejaswi Yadav, leader Satish Misra, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and leader Jayant Chowdhury, former Union and BJP dissident Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, Hardik Patel, in Mizoram Lalduwahawma, former Gegong Apang, former Hemant Soren, and independent MLA and

Interestingly, will also attend the rally.

Mamata has been touring the country since the last one year in an effort to shore up a strong and united opposition front to fight the elections against the BJP.

