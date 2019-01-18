JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Russia: 2 Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jets collide mid-air

Now, combination blood test for pancreatic cancer may catch disease earlier
Business Standard

UP mining scam: ED summons former Hamirpur District Magistrate

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

In a fresh turn of developments, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday summoned former Hamirpur District Magistrate B Chandrakala among others in the alleged Uttar Pradesh mining scam.

According to a report, the questioning is scheduled for next week.

The CBI had conducted raids at the residences of Chandrakala and other officials on Saturday. It had also conducted raids at the residences of BSP leader Satyadev Dikshit and SP MLC Ramesh Mishra in Hamirpur.

It has been alleged that government officials along with private individuals had allocated some illegal mining sites by flouting rules and regulations between the year 2012 and 2016. Mining rights were also given in violation of NGT orders.

The CBI had initiated a probe in the alleged illegal mining case in 2016 on directions of the Allahabad High Court.

The cases of illegal mining were recorded from seven districts of Uttar Pradesh namely Shamli, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Deoria, Saharanpur, Hamirpur, and Siddharthnagar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 14:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements