LS polls: BJP announces 3 candidates for Gujarat, Kerala

The BJP on Tuesday released its 15th list of candidates for the impending polls, including two from Gujarat and one from Kerala.
The party has fielded actor Suresh Gopi from Kerala's Thrissur while Sharda Ben Patel and Darshana Jardosh will be contesting from Gujarat's Mahesana and Surat, respectively.
Polling for 26 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on April 23.
Kerala, which has 20 Lok Sabha seats, will also go to polls in a single phase on April 23.
The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
