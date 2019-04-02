I-T Dept seizes Rs 9.83cr cash in Coimbatore

The Income Tax (IT) department on Tuesday seized Rs 9.83 crore in cash from assessee G Ramesh of in Coimbatore, sources said.

According to sources, Ramesh was collecting deposits from public promising high returns and also trading in the commodities market.

According to I-T department sources, no income tax returns have been filed so far.

Further details are awaited.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)