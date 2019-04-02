I-T Dept seizes Rs 9.83cr cash in Coimbatore

-
ALSO READ
Govt extends deadline for filing TDS returns for Oct-Dec to Jan 2019
Companies get time till Oct 31 to file ITR, audit reports
CBDT asks non-filers to file ITRs within 21 days
Number of people filing I-T returns rises 50% to 6.08 cr, says CBDT chief
CBDT extends deadline for filing ITR, audit report till Oct 31
-
The Income Tax (IT) department on Tuesday seized Rs 9.83 crore in cash from assessee G Ramesh of Universal Trading Solutions in Coimbatore, sources said.
According to sources, Ramesh was collecting deposits from public promising high returns and also trading in the commodities market.
According to I-T department sources, no income tax returns have been filed so far.
Further details are awaited.
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU