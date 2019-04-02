Cross-LoC trade suspended in the wake of Pak firing

Poonch-Rawalkot trade has been suspended for the day due to Pakistani Firing in Chakan-Da-Bagh area along the (LOC) here on Tuesday.

said, "Today morning we had sent our vehicles for trade. As they reached near the immigration centre, some firing started at the border. In lieu of the same, the told us to recall the vehicles considering security concerns. We are waiting for further updates from the but the delay may mean that no trade would be possible for today."

Earlier in the day, five civilians were injured in ceasefire violation by in Shahpur sector in district,

The injured have been admitted to a district hospital for treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)