LS polls: EC appoints special observer for West Bengal ahead of second phase

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday appointed special observer for West Bengal ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in the state.
ECI has appointed 1984 batch IAS officer Ajay Nayak who was the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Bihar.
In the first phase, two Parliamentary constituencies- Cooch Behar and Alipurduar- witnessed polling while rest of 40 Lok Sabha seats will go to polls in six phases. The polling for the second phase will be held on April 18.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU