CPM leader Nilotpal Basu writes to CEC on PM's remarks on Sabarimala

has approached the (CEC), Sunil Arora, alleging that has been violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and is "vitiating the atmosphere" in election campaign by importing polarizing issues.

In a letter addressed to the CEC, Basu wrote, "We are constrained to again refer to an instance of flagrant violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by the Prime Minister, himself. To contextualize we had pointed out at the very outset, that the atmosphere is being vitiated in the election campaign by importing polarizing issues. Modi's statements in election rallies in Ramanathapuram in Theni in and in on 13th April are emphatic pointers to this trend."

Giving an example of how PM is violating MCC and also implicitly challenging the order of the EC to refrain from using and Lord Ayyappa in the campaign, Basu said, "While addressing the Theni (Tamil Nadu) rally, he (PM Modi) asserted that the Communists and the of playing a dangerous game on Sabarimala and initiating 'to strike at the root of faith'. He asserted that: "as long as there is BJP none can destroy our faith."

The letter goes on to state that the Left (LDF) government in was not standing "against faith" on the Sabarimala issue but was simply "implementing" the orders received from the

"Bringing in the question of faith and accusing the LDF government in Kerala, the was trying to appeal to the people belonging to the 'faith' and which is clearly against MCC, as well as, your specific order," the letter reads.

Through the letter, Basu has urged the EC to take strict action against PM Modi.

