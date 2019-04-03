LS polls: EC officials review EVM preparedness in Nizamabad constituency

An team led by senior held a meeting with (CEO) of Telangana, to review special arrangements made for elections in constituency.

Apart from evaluating the logistic requirements and other Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) protocols, the team witnessed a live demonstration of the working of EVMs using 12 ballot units.

Agreeing to fulfil the additional requirement of officers and budget for smooth conduct of elections in the constituency, S K Joshi in a meeting said a helicopter will also be at the disposal of (Nizamabad).

Assuring smooth conduct of the exercise, Sinha said, "A total of 185 candidates are in fray for elections in the state. will create history with EVMs as more than four ballot units will be used in the constituency for the first time in the country."

Sinha's comments come in the wake of the March 29 remarks by who had said that with the high number of 185 candidates contesting elections from the same constituency, ballot papers would have to be used.

"Ballot papers have been used in the state in 1996 and 2010 and also in the recent Gram Panchayat elections held in January 2019. We are using of India Ltd (ECIL) machines also. These can only take 63 (candidates) in addition to NOTA," he had said.

Elections to the 175-member is scheduled to be held on April 11 simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)