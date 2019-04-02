Raghunath Mohanty quits BJD, joins BJP

and former joined the Bharatiya (BJP) on Tuesday.

Mohanty was inducted into the party at a 'Mishrana Parba' here in the presence of

Seven-phase Lok Sabha polls are set to begin on April 11 and will end on May 19.

Odisha will vote in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The state will be voting simultaneously for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)