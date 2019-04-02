Mamata Banerjee is biggest thief, says BJP leader Vijayvargiya

-
BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being the biggest thief and said the people of the state will reaffirm the same by giving maximum seats to BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking to media during a public outreach programme to invite people for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, Vijayvargiya said, "Modi ji guarded the country for five years and that is why he has launched the campaign--Main Bhi Chowkidar. Mamata ji is the biggest thief and people will prove it by giving us about 25-30 seats in the Lok Sabha elections."
"Tomorrow a historic meeting will take place. We have come to give its invitation. Whoever listens to Modi ji would become his fan. Hence we are requesting all to come and listen to him. The response is very good and we want to make the rally in Siliguri, the biggest one. Modi's magic, his works' magic will surely work this time in Bengal," said Vijayvargiya, also in-charge for the BJP's West Bengal affairs.
Earlier in the day, Vijayvargiya had said that about 3-4 lakh people are expected to participate in the two meetings of Prime Minister scheduled for West Bengal on Wednesday.
