LS polls: MHA takes action against Bangladeshi actor Ghazi Abdul Noor

The (MHA) is taking action against Bangladeshi for his overstay in the country in contravention of visa validity, according to sources.

Noor, who attended a political rally in Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal, has been asked to leave India, sources said.

Noor's visa had expired, said sources adding that appropriate action is also being taken on his overstay in contravention of visa validity.

This comes after the BJP on Wednesday approached the Election Commission, alleging campaign undertaken by Noor for candidate in Dum Dum seat.

The incident comes after another Bangladeshi national, Ferdous Ahmed, campaigned for the Mamata Banerjee-led party in the state. Subsequently, the government blacklisted Ahmed, cancelled his business visa and asked him to leave

The seven-phase Lok Sabha election is currently being held in The result will be announced on May 23.

