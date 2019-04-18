JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

ECI warns Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi over 'Modi ki Sena' comment

Hashim Amla included in South Africa's WC squad
Business Standard

LS polls: MHA takes action against Bangladeshi actor Ghazi Abdul Noor

ANI  |  Politics 

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is taking action against Bangladeshi actor Ghazi Abdul Noor for his overstay in the country in contravention of visa validity, according to sources.

Noor, who attended a political rally in Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal, has been asked to leave India, sources said.

Noor's visa had expired, said sources adding that appropriate action is also being taken on his overstay in contravention of visa validity.

This comes after the BJP on Wednesday approached the Election Commission, alleging campaign undertaken by Noor for Trinamool Congress candidate Sougata Roy in Dum Dum seat.

The incident comes after another Bangladeshi national, actor Ferdous Ahmed, campaigned for the Mamata Banerjee-led party in the state. Subsequently, the government blacklisted Ahmed, cancelled his business visa and asked him to leave India.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha election is currently being held in India. The result will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 18 2019. 16:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU