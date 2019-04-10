LS polls: Rs 1.90 crore seized in Andhra Pradesh

The state police has seized Rs 1.90 crore in cash from a lorry carrying cement bags, in Rural, district.

The has been detained and investigation in the matter is underway. The incident took place on Wednesday morning while the police were conducting searches in the area.

This comes a day before the Lok Sabha election in the state. All the 25 Parliamentary constituencies in the state will go for polls on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)