SC Collegium recommends Justice S Ravindra Bhat as Chief Justice of Rajasthan

The Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday recommended the appointment of Delhi High Court Judge Justice Ravindra Bhat as Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court.
Justice Ravindra Bhat is the senior most judge of Delhi High Court.
Recently, the office of the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court had fallen vacant after erstwhile Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog was transferred to take charge as the new Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.
In view of the same, the Collegium has now recommended Justice Bhat to the office in a resolution passed yesterday.
The Collegium said: "Justice S Ravindra Bhat is the senior-most Judge from Delhi High Court and is functioning in that High Court since his elevation. Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium finds Justice S. Ravindra Bhat suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court. The Collegium resolves to recommend accordingly."
Born in 1958, Justice Bhat graduated in law from Campus Law Centre in 1982 and enrolled with Delhi Bar Council in August same year. He practised before the Delhi High Court, Supreme Court, and other judicial fora.
