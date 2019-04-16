LS Polls: Rajnath Singh files nomination from Lucknow

Flanked by several party leaders and scores of supporters, on Tuesday filed his nomination for the elections from in

Before filing the nominations, Singh offered prayers at the and addressed party workers at the BJP state headquarters situated at Hazrathang Chauraha.

He also held a 6-kilometre-long road show in the region to the collector's office for filing nomination.

This will be the second time that the 67-year-old leader will contest elections from In 2014, he bagged the seat by defeating the then candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who is now in BJP and a in the government.

It is believed that is a prestigious constituency for the BJP as it was once held by former prime late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

elections in Lucknow will be held on May 6 and the counting of the votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)