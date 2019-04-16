Seems EC has woken up to its power: SC on action against Yogi, Maya, Azam and Maneka

A day after it pulled up the (EC) for not acting against leaders for hate speeches, the on Tuesday took note of the poll panel's action against four leaders of different parties for violating the poll code, saying "it seems has woken up to its power".

The commission had, on Monday, barred and from election campaigning for 72 hours for violating the model code of conduct (MCC). and were ordered not to campaign for 48 hours for the same offence.

A Bench headed by said, "It seems has woken up to its power and taken action against politicians."

The Bench, which also comprised Justices and Sanjiv Khanna, observed that no further order was required after EC's action and asked the petitioner to mention the case in future if required.

The court also refused to consider Mayawati's plea against EC's ban to address public rallies for 48 hours.

Hearing a PIL filed by NRI Harpreet Mansukhani seeking strict action leaders for making comments on religion and caste, the top court on Monday expressed serious displeasure after the poll panel conveyed that it had limited power to act against leaders like and Yogi Adityanath, who made statements along religious lines.

had told the Bench that it can merely issue notice, an advisory and then lodge a criminal complaint on repeated MCC violations. It had also submitted before the Bench that notices were issued on a speech made by asking Muslims to vote and on 'Ali-Bajrang Bali'.

During Monday hearing, the informed the court that it had issued three notices and the first notice was against Adityanath, which has been closed. The second notice was against Mayawati, which she was to reply by April 12 but she has not replied yet, the EC said.

The court had asked the EC about the actions taken after Mayawati did not reply and directed to take immediate action on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)