LS polls: West Bengal clocks 33.52 % voter turnout as voting surges in all states

polled 33.52 per cent votes in the first five hours of polling in the second phase of elections on Thursday.

The north-eastern state of is also witnessing a large number of voters turning up at booths and has clocked 31.52 per cent vote till noon.

At the same time, 30.53 per cent electorates have used their voting right in and 26.71 per cent in

Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry have also crossed the 20 per cent mark in the first five hours of polling and have registered 20.46 per cent, 24.37 per cent and 25.09 per cent respectively, turnout till 12 noon.

Other states witnessed a surge in voter turnout after 10 am and clocked over 15 per cent votes on an average.

At 12 in the noon, voter turnout at is at 18.93 per cent, at 19.98 per cent, at 19.04 per cent and Odisha at 19.12 per cent.

The two parliamentary constituencies of are also witnessing peaceful voting and as many as 17.78 per cent electorates have polled in the state so far.

The second phase of polling is being held in (5), (5), (3), (2), (14), (10), (1), Odisha (5), (38), (8), (3) and Union Territory Puducherry (1).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)