Narendra Modi a fake backward, says Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya (RJD) on Thursday called a 'fake backward' person and accused him of doing nothing for Other Backward Class (OBC).

Taking to Twitter, Yadav wrote, " ji is a fake backward. From birth till 55 years, he was upper class, suddenly one day he became backward. The true and real backwards are not liars, artificial, adulterated, decorative and ornamental. Do you consider backwards as stupid, Gujarati Sir? What have you done for backwards, upper-class Sir?"

He also claimed that there are no OBC officials in the Prime Minister's office and slammed the for it.

"Dear ji, you are not by-birth an OBC but a fake OBC. And, yes, you have committed theft. What have you done for the backwards? Not even a in PMO is OBC? No VC, in the country is OBC. is an OBC. Why did you not increase the reservation for OBC in caste-based reservation?" he said in another tweet.

While addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Solapur yesterday, Narendra Modi had hit out at and its allies for calling all those with the surname 'Modi' as thieves.

Modi had said, " and its allies say that all Modis in the society are thieves. and its allies did not leave any shortcomings in abusing my backward caste and this time they have crossed all limits and abused the entire backward society."

Earlier, had announced that he will file a defamation case against Congress for his alleged "all thieves have Modi in their surnames" comment.

The BJP had claimed that Gandhi has hurt the sentiments of crores of people with Modi surname. The said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) has referred to crores of people with 'Modi' surname as 'chor' and hurt their sentiments.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)