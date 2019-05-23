LS results: B-town celebs pour in their wishes for PM Modi and BJP party

While the entire country is glued to their television sets and as the counting trends show BJP securing a comfortable majority, several B-town stars are pouring in their wishes on to the and his entire party members.

Varun Dhawan took to his handle and wrote, "The country has decided congratulations hon sir on your victory. Looking forward to the future under your guidance and leadership where all Indians move ahead together "

while extending out his wishes to the PM wrote, "The country knows what is right for them and they have made their choice. "

Praising the over the "crystal clear" victory, wrote, "We have voted, has chosen and the result is almost crystal clear Narendra Modi ji congratulations sir we hope the country heads upwards and onwards under your leadership..."

While for Esha Deol, it was a moment for the as her mother and brother Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, BJP candidates from Mathura and Gurdaspur are leading in their constituencies. "Congratulations Narendra Modi Prime Minister Office India, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, so proud of the victory what a Jeet," she tweeted.

Giving a victorious remark, expressed her excitement over the results on her handle. "We all voted and Democracy has spoken. This is the will of the people. Congratulations to Narendra Modi. Hope flourishes under your leadership," she wrote.

who's much-awaited biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' which has been making headlines since its initial release date, expressed his heartfelt wishes to the Prime Minister on his handle. "Congratulations to Naya Bharat for giving a historic victory to Narendra Modi ji! Today democracy has won and a progressive & United has won. We are so proud to have bharat's asli hero as our PM again. We are all with you in your mission to make," he wrote.

Sharing a picture with the Prime Minister and congratulating him for the "historic win", wrote, "The nation has spoken. Congratulations ji on the historic win. We the citizens look forward to the new heights that your leadership promises to take us."

Apart from these A-listers, several other stars today including Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, Asha Bhosle, Dharmendra, Rajinikanth, Juhi Chawla, extended out their wishes to the Prime Minister.

The Lok Sabha polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country. Out of those candidates, 724 were women and four were transgenders.

