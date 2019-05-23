Jenelle Evans and David Eason fight for custody of kids

American TV star Evans is back in court with her husband David for the of their children.

According to E-News, the former Teen Mom star and her husband appeared in a courthouse on Wednesday afternoon for a hearing.

and David are parents to daughter Ensley Eason, 2, while the reality star is also mom to Jace Evans, 9 and Kaiser Griffith, 4.

A source close to told on Wednesday that Jenelle and case is "being adjourned until Friday."

David and Jenelle face each other again in the court on Friday.

The source explains, "They left court today with everything status quo from where they started today. She is hoping to get her kids back in time for the summer. Her lawyers are being very strict about allowing her to talk about anything."

The court's decision on Friday would allow Jenelle and David to "move forward with whatever the court decides for Kaiser and Ensley."

The mom of three "is very much hoping she will be able to get them back."

All of the back and forth to the court and the case itself "has been extremely draining on [Jenelle]," the source informs.

"This was never expected. She is exhausted."

The source adds, "Once this is all said and done, Jenelle and David will start to see a "

The couple has been spotted in court on multiple occasions over the last few weeks in regard to the of the kids.

"The ordered Ensley to be placed with Barbara on Jenelle's request during Friday's hearing," the source adds.

"Jenelle felt, and the agreed, that having Ensley with Barbara and not with David's ex's mother, did not make sense for the girl since she isn't related to Whitney [Johnson]'s family."

The insider adds that Jenelle and David are back in court as they "continue fighting to regain over Kaiser and Ensley."

In late April, reports emerged that David had allegedly shot and killed Jenelle's dog,

A source told that he allegedly killed the dog because "it snapped at" Ensley. The incident leads to a joint investigation between the and Columbus County Animal Control into allegations of animal cruelty in association with the incident.

In mid-May, Jenelle confirmed to that son Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, is now staying with her ex after that incident.

Her son was sent to stay with her ex as Kaiser told his school counselors about the incident in his home, which prompted Child Protective Services to become involved, as reported by a source.

"During this difficult time, I am focused on getting Kaiser back and cooperating with my legal team on the next steps to getting my children back," the 27-year-old star shared with E! News.

The TV star told E! News on May 1 that she was "very much considering divorcing" her husband after Nugget's death. However, the other source said they will "start to see a marriage counselor" once the custody battle is over.

"Me and David are looking into marriage counseling," she told E! News at that time. "He has totally been there since this happened with MTV. David's been really supportive and told me just stay positive, everything will be fine.

