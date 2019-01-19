Opposition can form as many alliances, but can't get away with misdeeds: PM Modi

on Saturday hit out at the parties present at the United Rally, saying that they can form as many alliances as they want but they will not be able to get away with their misdeeds.

"They may form as many alliances as they want to, but they will not be able to get away with their misdeeds," said adding, "This will get them to newspapers, but they will not be able to win people's hearts like this. Nobody cares about those who are disconnected from the ground."

Moreover, the asserted that the alliance is not against him but is against the people.

"This mahagathbandhan is not against me, it is against the people. They have not even united properly as of now but see the way they are bargaining over seat sharing. First-time voters are taking note of it," Prime Minister

Accusing the Opposition of being corrupt, Modi said, "This is a fight between optimistic thinking and pessimistic attitude, a fight between development and corruption, a fight between public and the mahagathbandhan."

Taking a pot shot at the Opposition, the Prime Minister reiterated that a single elected of the BJP in has made the entire Opposition sleepless.

The United Rally is being attended by a number of key Opposition leaders towards building a formidable alliance to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

