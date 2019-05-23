Sunny Leone's epic reply to journalist's goof up will leave you amused!

-
While the entire nation is waiting with bated breath to know who will win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, actor Sunny Leone wants to know by how many votes she is leading in the general elections!
All excited and charged up for the counting of votes which is currently underway, Republic TV founder and popular news anchor Arnab Goswami, while announcing the leads on air, accidentally referred to Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone.
Goswami's goof up went viral on social media and in no time started trending on Twitter with the hashtag #Arnab.
Amused by her name in the ongoing elections, Leone took to her Twitter handle to ask, "Leading by How many votes???", with a wink and tongue face emoji.
The actor's tweet has since received 42,302 likes and 8,444 retweets. Netizens hailed the diva for having a sense of humour about the whole incident.
Meanwhile, this is the first time that actor Sunny Deol contested elections. He joined the BJP party on April 23, this year. Deol is contesting from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency and early numbers indicated that he has a strong lead over Congress' Sunil Jakhar, sitting MP.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won this seat after fielding actor Vinod Khanna. Khanna passed away in April 2017. Later on, the seat went to Congress' Sunil Kumar Jakhar after By-election. The party has fielded Jakhar again from this seat.
Deol is the third member of his family to join politics. Earlier in 2004, his father Dharmendra had also represented BJP from Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency and won the seat. Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini is a member of the BJP and sitting MP from Mathura.
The counting of votes in 542 Lok Sabha constituencies began at 8 am today amidst tight security, capping a two-month long election process which witnessed high-octane campaigning and charges of EVM tampering and violations of the Model Code of Conduct.
