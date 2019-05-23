LS results: Congress headquarters all geared up for D-day

The party is all decked up for the D-day, that is May 23, as the grand old party is expecting a favourable result in the polls.

Speaking to ANI, in-charge (communications) said: "The presence of the party workers and leaders is required more at the counting centre. As soon as trends will start showing a favourable result for the party, top leaders will come to the party office."

Jha further said several party workers will be present in the party headquarters from 7 am onwards on the result day, today.

"Party workers have also been given permission to celebrate in the party office. Congress will also arrive at the party headquarters in the evening," Jha added.

