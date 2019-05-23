LS results: Prakash Raj says 'a solid slap on my face' as the BJP leads in the counting

Prakash Raj, who contested as an from Bengaluru Central constituency, on Thursday described his defeat as "a solid slap on my face".

"A SOLID SLAP on my face as More ABUSE, TROLL, and HUMILIATION come my way. I WILL STAND MY GROUND. My RESOLVE to FIGHT for SECULAR will continue. A TOUGH JOURNEY AHEAD HAS JUST BEGUN. THANK YOU EVERYONE WHO WERE WITH ME IN THIS JOURNEY. JAI HIND," he tweeted.

The 54-year-old veteran fought against Congress' and BJP's PC Mohan.

Since morning, the is flooded with the tweets and posts by the B-town celebrities who are excited enough to witness the election results.

was the first one who exuded confidence that India's future will shine with the results.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)