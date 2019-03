Amid border tensions, Indian man-Pakistani girl's wedding called off

A marriage between Pakistani bride and Indian groom here was called off after tensions mounted between the two countries following attack which claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

Mahendra Singh, the groom residing in Khejad Ka Paar village in the border district of had booked tickets of Thar Express for Saturday and was supposed to tie the knot with Chagan Kanwar of Sinoi village in Amarkot district of province.

According to Railways, the train was not allowed to leave due to the suspension of its operation by authorities in the wake of soaring tensions between the two nations. The train used to run between Pakistan's and India's Attari on Monday and Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Mahendra Singh, said, "We faced a lot of issues in getting visas. I spoke to Gajendra Singh for getting the visas for It was only because of him that we were able to get visas for five people. We had made all preparations and distributed invitation cards to the relatives."

The tension escalated following an Indian air strike on a Jasih-e- in and Pakistani jets violating the Indian air space and dropping some bombs in Rajouri sector after which one of their fighters was shot down.

also claimed it foiled an attempt by on Wednesday morning to carry out strikes in by shooting down an fighter plane.

