Lucknow: Stage set for Nadda's maiden visit as BJP working president

Preparations are underway in full swing for JP Nadda's first visit to Lucknow on Friday as BJP's working president.

Nadda was named the Working President of the party on June 17 after BJP chief Amit Shah was appointed as the Union Home Minister.

Since this is Nadda's maiden visit to the city, BJP leader Vidyasagar Sonkar has made a road map for his welcome in a meeting held here.

Nadda is visiting Lucknow to review preparations for the bypolls in 12 Assembly seats in the state. He is also speculated to discuss the extension of the State Cabinet and the new BJP Chief in the state after Mahendra Nath Pandey was elevated to the post of Union Minister.

Nadda will also review preparations ahead of the membership drive which will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 6 from the latter's parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

While addressing the meeting, Sonkar stated that the BJP got historic success in the Lok Sabha elections despite big promises made by the grand alliance of SP and BSP.

"Nadda is coming to Lucknow for the first time since becoming the working president. All the party workers need to take responsibility now onwards," he added.

