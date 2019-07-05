M Nageswar Rao appointed director deneral of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guard

The Central government on Friday appointed M Nageswar Rao, Additional Director of CBI as the Director General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guard.

As per the government order, he will continue to hold the post till superannuation in July 2020.

Earlier, former CBI Chief Alok Verma was also given the same post. However, Verma declined to accept the role.

Earlier this year, Supreme Court had held Rao guilty of Contempt of Court for transferring the investigating officer heading the probe in Muzaffarpur shelter home case in violation of the orders of Apex Court.

