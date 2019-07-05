Petition challenging shifting of police headquarters to Lucknow will be heard on July 12: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court on Friday said that the next hearing in the petition challenging the shifting of police headquarters from Prayagraj to Lucknow will take place on July 12.

During the hearing, the petitioner Corporator Kamlesh Singh was represented by lawyer KK Rai and Charlie Prakash while the state was represented by Advocate Manish Goyal.

The petitioner stated that there was no mention of the order shifting the police headquarter in the official Gazzete. There was no notification issued by the state Cabinet in this regard as well. There was no survey done and no report was made.

Petitioner Kamlesh Singh had argued that the tenure of the building of Police Recruitment Board is being leased in Lucknow for eight lakh per month. Apart from this, many police offices are being run on high rent in Lucknow.

He states that Lucknow does not have government quarters employees, while 80 per cent of the police officials have got quarters in Prayagraj.

The petitioner states that the appointment of officials appeal related to grievances, purchase of police uniforms and other important works are being done in Prayagraj.

