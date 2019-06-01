Google Maps adds 'popular dishes' feature

You will now be able to check for most popular dishes at the restaurant you are headed to when you use Maps.

The mapping service has added a new feature called popular dishes that highlights a restaurant's most popular items on the menu to make it easier to choose your next dining destination.

The feature uses a that matches dish names, provided by Maps users, with relevant photos and reviews.

The popular dishes feature is live on the Maps app for devices. It will be rolled out to iOS users in the coming months.

