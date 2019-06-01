Microsoft warns of new WannaCry-like 'wormable' vulnerability

has asked users to update their systems to prevent a vulnerability that is similar to the deadly WannaCry from 2017.

In its official blog, revealed that it released fixes for the critical Remote Code Execution vulnerability - CVE-2019-0708, in Remote Desktop Services on May 14. The vulnerability is 'wormable', which means it would take a single vulnerable computer to launch attacks on network computers.

The company said that an exploit exists for the vulnerability and nearly one million computers connected directly to the internet at risk. has strongly recommended that all affected systems should be updated to prevent attack.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)