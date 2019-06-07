Madhya Pradesh: Mango festival organised for tribal sellers in Bhopal

A state-level festival held by the Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD) was organised for the tribal sellers, to give a chance to the tribals to earn a profit.

"The festival is an opportunity for our tribal brothers first and then for the common man. Tribals used to sell mangoes to the middlemen or big businesses at a cost of 30-40 rupees and can now be sold at 80 to 100 rupees, doubling their income. This is a great opportunity for citizens as well to consume these mangoes that is completely organic. This is the second festival, in which 8 different types of different varieties have come from 14 districts," said (NABARD).

Many citizens were drawn to this Mango festival. All thanks to the rare mango named Noorjahan, grown in the apt climate conditions of the area. Many customers were fascinated by the sheer size and rare nature of the mango. Customers were seen taking pictures with the unripe mango in their hands.

The Noorjahan mango is a rare mango grown in the tribal-dominated district of "The seed in the mango is very small. It is a speciality that it is found in district and it weighs from 1 kg to 5 kg costing from 700 rupees to 800rupees. It is pre-booked while still on its tree, it is the only of mangoes," said a

The variety of mangoes was displayed at several kiosks; as the public feasted their eyes with these juicy mangoes. There were many varieties of mangoes like "Badami, Dussehri, Langra, Sundja, Mallika and Noorjahan from Alirajpur," added Bansal.

With rising concerns of in fruits and vegetables, the assured that all the mangoes were chemical free. "All the mangoes that are available in this festival are chemical and carbide free," he said.

Customers said that the choices of mangoes are umpteen. "I liked Dussehri the best, as they taste very sweet. Have seen many mangoes and bought many as well, yet there is much left to see. The difference between these mangoes and those sold in the market are that they look extremely fresh and without carbide," said a customer.

