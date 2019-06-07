Prahlad Joshi meets UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi ahead of Praliament session

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi met UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence here on Friday, ahead of the upcoming parliament session.
MoS Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar were also present at the meeting.
The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will be convened from June 17 to July 26 during which the Union Budget will be presented by the new government on July 5. The first two days of the session will be earmarked for members to take the oath. Followed by the speaker's election the next day.
The President will make his customary address to parliament after elections on June 20 followed by discussion and present vote of thanks to the President.
An interim budget with a vote on account was passed during the budget of the outgoing house in February-march.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
