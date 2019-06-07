Prahlad Joshi meets UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi ahead of Praliament session

Prahlad met at her residence here on Friday, ahead of the upcoming parliament session.

MoS Parliamentary Affairs and and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar were also present at the meeting.

The first session of the 17th will be convened from June 17 to July 26 during which the Union Budget will be presented by the new government on July 5. The first two days of the session will be earmarked for members to take the oath. Followed by the speaker's election the next day.

The will make his customary address to parliament after elections on June 20 followed by discussion and present vote of thanks to the

An interim budget with a vote on account was passed during the budget of the outgoing house in February-march.

