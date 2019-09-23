Maha: Cong accuses Fadnavis of misusing power to promote wife in bank

Congress campaign committee chief in Maharashtra, Nana Patole, on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleging that he has misused his power to promote his wife Amruta Fadnavis as Vice President of Axis Bank.

"Fadnavis claims to be a clean chief minister since last five years. It is seen that there transactions of Maharashtra Police in Axis Bank. Also, Fadnavis's wife is the Vice President of the Axis Bank and her sudden rise in position in the bank is questionable. I accuse Fadnavis of misusing his powers to promote his wife in Axis Bank," Patole said in a press conference here.

Patole targeted the Central government over the issue of inflation, unemployment and farmers debt.

"No one is worried about the rising prices of vegetables especially the onions in the state. The Centre is busy promoting itself in the United States whereas the state government is relying on false claims without solving issues of unemployment, inflation and farmers debt," he said.

He added that while people are dying hungry in Maharashtra, the "Prime Minister, Chief Minister and BJP are quiet and trying to show people that everyone is happy here. Fadnavis was carrying out a Janadesh Yatra through the state ahead of Assembly polls when people were dying in flood-hit districts of Sangli and Kolhapur."

Patole further spoke about the alliances to be formed for the Assembly elections and said: "Everyone has different role in the party. In our party, we all are united but the real issue is in the BJP and Shivsena. We will wait for some time and see how they both show their real colors."

"On the one hand RSS activist Sambhaji Bhide and Samasta Hindu Aghadi leader Milind Ekbote are charged in the Bhima Koregaon violence case while the Chief Minister announces that they will be given a clean chit," he added.

The Election Commission has announced that the single-phase voting for Maharashtra Assembly elections on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24.

