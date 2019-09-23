Assam: NDFB cadre apprehended in joint operation of police, Sikh LI Army

-
Kokrajhar Police in a joint operation with Commando Battalion Staff and 12 Sikh Light Infantry (LI) Army arrested a National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) cadre of 41st Batch here today early morning.
Based on source information, a joint operation was launched in Leopani Nala and Ultapani Nala areas under Kokrajhar District along with the Indo- Bhutan border, said an official release.
The cadre has been identified as Dipak Borgoyary alias B Dalais (23) from Gwjwnpuri village of Chirang district in Assam.
Police have recovered one 7.65 mm pistol and five rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition from his possession.
A case is being registered and further investigation is going on.
