Assam: NDFB cadre apprehended in joint operation of police, Sikh LI Army

ANI  |  General News 

Kokrajhar Police in a joint operation with Commando Battalion Staff and 12 Sikh Light Infantry (LI) Army arrested a National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) cadre of 41st Batch here today early morning.

Based on source information, a joint operation was launched in Leopani Nala and Ultapani Nala areas under Kokrajhar District along with the Indo- Bhutan border, said an official release.

The cadre has been identified as Dipak Borgoyary alias B Dalais (23) from Gwjwnpuri village of Chirang district in Assam.

Police have recovered one 7.65 mm pistol and five rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition from his possession.

A case is being registered and further investigation is going on.

First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 17:53 IST

