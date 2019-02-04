Raj Thackeray backs Mamata in her fight against Centre

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has backed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's dharna in Kolkata against the "autocracy and tyranny" of the Central government.
Mamata Banerjee is on a Save the Constitution" dharna amid an ongoing faceoff between the Kolkata Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
"We applaud and support the stand taken by Mamata Banerjee against the autocracy and tyranny of the Central government. We firmly stand behind her and the fight against this tyranny," read a statement issued by Raj Thackeray on Sunday.
On the other hand, AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 for suspension of business, demanding discussion on 'misuse of CBI'.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav are slated to visit West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to lend their support.
A full-blown showdown between the West Bengal government and the Centre erupted as a CBI team moved to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Sunday. The CBI team was denied entry to Kolkata Police chief's residence and then detained.
