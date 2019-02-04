Centre moves SC for arresting Kolkata top cop

The on Monday warned of strong action if Police was found "even remotely thinking of destroying" evidence in the Saradha chit fund scam as the Centre moved the top court for arresting him.

A bench headed by will hear the matter tomorrow.

The Centre moved the a day after the CBI was prevented by the Police from arresting Kumar for allegedly destroying evidence in the case and attempting to create hurdles in the investigation.

During the hearing, told the Court that electronic evidence had been destroyed. He also said that the CBI had issued four summons, to which no response was received from Kumar.

The then permitted CBI to bring material on record to support its claim that the Police was trying to destroy evidence.

"If of Police is even remotely thinking of destroying evidence, bring the material before this court. We will come down so heavily on him that he will regret," said CJI Gogoi.

The TMC-led government and the Centre locked horns on Sunday when a CBI team moved to arrest the Police Commissioner.

Interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao alleged that there was proof that suggested Kumar had tampered with evidence in the chit fund scam."They have taken charge of all the evidence, seized all the documents. They have not been cooperating with us in handing over all the documents and a lot of evidence has been destroyed or caused to disappear," Rao said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)