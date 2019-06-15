Maharashtra CM discusses proposed Cabinet expansion with Uddhav Thackeray

Amid speculations that BJP could offer deputy Minister post to ally Shiv Sena, Minister on Friday met to discuss the proposed state cabinet expansion in detail.

"I met ji at Matoshree here today and had a long discussion on the cabinet expansion," Fadanvis said in a tweet in Marathi.

The Cabinet expansion is proposed at a time when speculations are rife on an alleged rift between the and BJP over portfolio allocation and post in

Earlier, the BJP said that the expansion would help fulfill the expectations of the and other NDA allies.

in the government Sudhir Mungantiwar had on Tuesday said that cabinet expansion will be done before the assembly session which begins on Monday.

" has decided that expansion will be done before the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Session, soon all will hear the good news. Shiv Sena and other allies will meet their expectations," he had said.

Shiv Sena and the BJP had contested the 2014 assembly polls separately, but the Uddhav Thackeray-led party joined the government later.

Both parties contested the Lok Sabha election in a coalition and swept the state. While BJP won 23, Shiv Sena bagged 18 out of total 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

