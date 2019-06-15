Monsoon to hit Telugu states after June 16: IMD Hyderabad

The monsoon in and is expected to enter after June 16 as a result of the very severe cyclonic storm Vayu that skirted coast on Thursday, the has predicted.

On Wednesday, the department had issued a heatwave warning for several districts in the state till June 16.

"We expect monsoon to enter Telangana after 16 June, the same for Andhra. It will enter this region after 2-3 days. In south coastal Andhra, we have given heatwave warning for 3 days and in Telangana for 2 days. Monsoon is expected to be normal," said Mukund Rao, Meteorologist, here on Friday.

The had earlier predicted that the monsoon would arrive by June 12 but with Cyclone Vayu draining away all the moisture, the monsoon got further delayed resulting in a rise in temperature across the state (Hyderabad).

"On Friday, the temperature in most of the places was recorded between 37 to 42 degrees Celsius," he added.

The on Sunday said that thunderstorm accompanied with hail and lightning (30-40 kmph) at isolated places are very likely over Pradesh, Vidarbha and today.

