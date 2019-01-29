Maharashtra CMO to come under jurisdiction of Lokayukta

The (CMO) of will come under the jurisdiction of Lokayukta, said Water Resources Girish here on Tuesday.

Talking to after the Cabinet meeting, said: "It has been decided that the will come under the ambit of the Lokpal Bill that we are going to bring in. This will be a step towards greater transparency and reducing "

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by here. was the first state to introduce the Lokayukta through the Lokayukta and Upa- Act in 1971.

It is worth mentioning that anti- crusader has announced to start his fast for the formation of Lokpal at the Centre and in the states from January 30, also the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, which is observed as

Hazare said on Tuesday that he decided to sit on a fast at his village Ralegan Siddhi as led BJP government at the Centre failed to put in place a competent Lokpal to effectively deal with the menace of

"It has been five years, but Modi led government at the Centre is making excuses. If they wanted, they could have done the needful by now," said Hazare.

As per the provisions of the Lokpal and Act, 2013, a Lokpal as anti-corruption authority or ombudsman would be set up at the Central level, while Lokayukta will be set up in each state.

"I will begin my hunger strike from my village Ralegan Siddhi. I will not be fasting against a party or a person. I will be protesting for the betterment of the nation," said Hazare.

Earlier Hazare had said that if the Lokpal would have been appointed, then cases like would not have occurred. "It is a revolutionary bill under which every will be investigated if citizens complaint against them," he said.

The on Thursday asked the Lokpal Search Committee to complete its task of short-listing the names for Lokpal by February end and submit the list for consideration to the Now, the apex court will hear the plea on March 7.

