On NHRC's directions Gujarat completes bridge to ensure students don't have to swim to school

On the directions of the Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the on Tuesday completed construction of a bridge in Junagarh, ensuring that children of village do not have to swim across the to reach their school.

The state informed the commission today about the completion of the bridge. The commission has now decided to close the case.

The commission had registered a case on the basis of a complaint in 2014 that about 50-60 families of Tal in Gir Gadhada of district lived on the opposite side of the passing through village Kaneri, locally known as Sim Vistar of Bokharapura.

Students belonging to these families had to swim across the river to reach their primary school in village Kanuri. In the monsoon season, it was very difficult for the students to cross the river. To reach the school, the students had to take a detour and reach via Dhrabavad village, covering a distance of 8 kilometers.

Besides this matter, the in its full commission sitting on Tuesday considered 19 other cases of human rights violations. Most of these matters pertained to suo motu cognizance of incidents of human rights violations reported by media. These are at various stages of further directions by the commission to the concerned public authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)