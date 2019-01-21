Maharashtra: Earthquake hits Palghar twice within three hours

An earthquake of 3.0 on the Richter scale hit region in

This was the second tremor within three hours that struck the region but fortunately, there were no reports of casualties or damages.

The earthquake jolted the state on Sunday around 6:40 pm with 3.6 and second at 08:59 pm.

According to (IMD), it was located at latitude of 20.0 degrees North and longitude of 72.9 degrees East and occurred at a depth of 5 km.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)