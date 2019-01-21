Dharmendra Pradhan labels Odisha CM 'corrupt', says Patnaik trying to mislead people

Calling "corrupt", has accused of trying to mislead people in name of KALIA scheme.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday here, Pradhan said: " is trying to mislead people in the name of KALIA scheme; farmers are not getting any benefits from it. He is a corrupt "

However, while reacting on Pradhan's criticism on KALIA scheme, Minister informed the that the scheme was been appreciated by 15th Finance Commission's and eminent agriculturists.

Jena also called Pradhan an "incompetent, arrogant and failure as a minister".

"This scheme has been appreciated by 15th Finance Commission's and eminent agriculturists like Mr Pradhan is incompetent, arrogant and failure as a minister," the Minister said.

The launched Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme on December 31 last year to expedite growth in the agriculture sector and reduce poverty. Under this scheme, Rs 10,180 crore will be spent over three years until 2020-21 to provide assistance to cultivators and landless agricultural labourers.

Patnaik had said, "This scheme covers 92 per cent of cultivators; those who have taken farm loans, non-loanee farmers, sharecroppers, and landless agriculture labourers.

