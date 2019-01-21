Expelled Congress leader threatens to expose Rahul for surrendering before Patnaik family, mining mafias in Odisha

Srikant Jena, who was recently expelled from the primary membership of the Congress, has accused party of surrendering himself before the Patnaik family and mafias in

has also claimed that he would expose Gandhi scion to such an extent that the latter would "not be able to show his face in public".

"I am glad that I am relieved from the responsibility of remaining in the party. I had written many letters to asking whether he will stand with Patnaik brothers and mafias or with the people of Odisha," told a press conference.

Annoyed over his expulsion from the Congress, said: " chose to stand with mafias and Patnaik brothers. This is not expulsion, I had already written a letter requesting him to accept my proposition or else relieve me from the party. I wanted to expose him but he has exposed himself."

This came after Jena, along with former Koraput MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria, was expelled from the primary membership of the for alleged "anti-party activities" by the unit of the Congress, following recommendations from the All India Committee (AICC).

Jena has also claimed that Rahul had also decided that the governance of should remain with the Patnaik family.

Continuing his tirade against the Congress president, Jena warned: "I will campaign everywhere and I will expose their secrets. This is just the beginning. On January 25, I will give certain facts. The full country will know what Rahul Gandhi is and what he is protecting.

