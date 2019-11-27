Maharashtra deal: NCP to get deputy CM's post, Congress Assembly Speaker's

The (NCP) will get the post of Deputy Chief Minister, while the Speaker's position will go to the Congress in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, which is set to be headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

Sources said that in the new government, which is set to be sworn in on November 28, the will have 15 ministers, NCP 13 excluding the Deputy Chief Minister, while the Congress will also have 13 ministers and the Speaker.

Top NCP sources also denied that they have demanded 2.5 years chief ministership. chief and Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday morning met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan.

"As requested today orally, the oath of office and secrecy would be administered to you (Uddhav Thackeray) on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at 18:40 hrs at Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai," the Governor said in a letter on Tuesday.

MLAs of NCP, Congress and had met the Governor and submitted a letter declaring Shiv Sena Chief Udhhav Thackeray as their leader late on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the three-party alliance. This comes after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation as the Chief Minister to the Governor on Tuesday after "the BJP fell short of the required number of MLAs to win the scheduled floor test.